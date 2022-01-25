Visst, Uncharted-filmen har premiär i februari och imorgon släpps Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves-samlingen till PS5 (och senare till pc...). Detta till trots har det i år gått hela fem år sedan senaste helt nya spelet i serien släpptes, "semiexpansionen" Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
Nolan North, rösten bakom Nate Drake, har sagt att "skeppet typ seglat" för Uncharted 5.
Naughty Dog är inte lika säkra. Shaun Escayg, creative director för The Lost Legacy, berättar för Gamesradar att han, Kurt Margenau, creative director och hela Naughty Dog älskar Uncharted.
Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves, I love, and Kurt loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that.
Det ryktas dock om att Naughty Dogs nästa är en Playstation 5-remake av The Last of Us.