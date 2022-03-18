The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time anses av många både vara revolutionerande och ett av det bästa spelen genom tiderna. Det är nästan bara superlativ som används om Links 64-bitars äventyr och det tycks ha vunnit alla priser som går att vinna – eller har det?
Spelet har ännu inte någon plats i The Strong Museums World Video Game Hall of Fame. Men detta kan ändras då Link och gänget har blivit nominerade i år för en plats. Så här säger The Strong om spelet:
Released for the Nintendo 64 gaming console in 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time defined what a 3D action video game could be, influencing countless games that followed. The game’s combination of storytelling, puzzle-solving, and combat earned Ocarina of Time multiple “Game of the Year” awards in 1998. The game sold more than 7.6 million copies worldwide, and it continues to be recognized by players and critics alike as one of the best video games ever made.
The Strong Museum of Play finns i New York och har sedan 2015 lagt till historiska titlar till spelvärldens Hall of Fame.
De tolv nominerade för i år är:
• Assassin's Creed
• Candy Crush
• Dance Dance Revolution
• The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
• Microsoft Minesweeper
• Ms. Pac-Man
• NBA Jam
• PaRappa the Rapper
• Resident Evil
• Rogue
• Sid Meier's Civilization
• Words with Friends
Är dessa rimliga nomineringar?