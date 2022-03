Due to a third party legal dispute, we must suspend Diego Maradona from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team Packs, Ultimate Draft and the Soccer Aid World XI team. As such, Diego Maradona Icon Items will no longer be made available in Packs, SBCs and FUT Draft, and their price range has been fixed until further notice.

We share our fans’ disappointment and hope to bring one of football’s greatest icons back in the game at some point in the future.

The EA Sports FIFA Team