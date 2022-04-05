Vi har haft ögonen på Trek to Yomi sedan Devolver Digital visade upp det förra sommaren, och snart är det dags att reda ut om det är lika bra som det ser ut. (Lättare sagt än gjort!) 5 maj släpps det stilsäkra actionäventyret till Playstation (4 och 5) Xbox (One och Series) samt pc.
Värt att påpeka är att Trek to Yomi släpps till Game Pass direkt vid release.
Steget från 3d till 2d är utan tvekan en stor skillnad, men visst får man Ghost of Tsushima-vibbar? Även i Trek to Yomi spelar man som en ensam samuraj. Mer om storyn och ny trailer finns nedan.
As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.