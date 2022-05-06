Den före detta Nintendo-bossen Reggie Fili-Aimé har utnämnt Gamecube-spelet Donkey Konga till det bästa-värsta-spel han varit involverad i. Under den pågående promo-turné för den sin bok berättade Reggie lite mer om just det rytmiska konga-spelet baserat på Donkey Kong.
Donkey Konga paketerades med ett stycke kongas i plast och spelet innehöll musik från Nintendos populäraste spel så som Mario och Zelda. Reggie hatade dock konceptet inlednings vis.
Så här sa han till G4TV.
“I have to tell you, as an executive, I hated Donkey Konga,”
“I fought with our parent company… I thought it was going to hurt the Donkey Kong brand. Personally, I didn’t find it a lot of fun to play. I pushed back hard.”
“But you know what? We launched it, the first game actually sold reasonably well. But boy, I was not a fan.”
Gillade ni Donkey Konga? Är det ett spel värt en uppföljare eller har plastinstruments-fasen passerat?