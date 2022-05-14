Playstation Plus är i startgroparna för sin nysatsning, och idag bekräftades det, från både Sony och Ubisoft, att Ubisoft+ Classics blir en del av tjänsten från start, med 27 olika spel.
Även vanliga Ubisoft+ är på gång till Playstation-format.
"Classics" låter möjligen som gammal skåpmat, men faktum är att listan frontas av Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Far Cry 3-remastern, The Crew 2, South Park-spelen, Zombi och Trials Fusion är fler exempel. Tydligen ska de 27 vid årets slut vara 50, så vi har definitivt mer att vänta.
Playstation Plus Extra eller Playstation Plus Premium krävs för Ubi-titlarna. Ubisofts Chris Early:
With Ubisoft+ Classics, we're providing Playstation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles. This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to Playstation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
For Honor
The Crew 2
Child of Light
Eagle Flight
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Far Cry 3 Remaster
Far Cry 4
Legendary Fishing
Risk: Urban Assault
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Junkies
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
The Crew
The Division
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Fusion
Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
Trials Rising
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Watch Dogs
Werewolves Within
Zombi