Förra veckan blev det officiellt att EA Sports och FIFA går skilda vägar efter 30 års samarbete. Dessvärre verkar det som att effekten av detta beslut också påverkar personalstyrkan på EA. Ett hundratal personer som jobbat i supporten för FIFA-franchisen har blivit uppsagda från kontoret i Austin.
Enligt Kotaku ska interna mail skvallra om att uppsägningarna mycket riktigt beror på just uppbrottet mellan EA och FIFA. I samband med att EA från och med 2023 kommer döpa om fotbollsserien till EA Sports FC kommer de outsourca supportarbetet istället för att ha det internt.
Joel Knutson skrev så här ett ett av emailen som läckt.
"We continuously evolve to deliver better experiences for our fans and are improving our support model. In order to reduce complexity and increase our efficiency, flexibility and scalability roles will be eliminated in Austin."
Kotaku frågade EA om just anledningen till nedskärningarna och de svarade följande:
"We're always thinking about how we improve our player experience, and this includes reviewing how we can best provide the support they may need to enjoy them fully. With this in mind we have proposed some changes in our customer support function to give more flexibility and allow us to help players when they need it most. As part of this process we are considering changing a number of roles within the team, closing some roles and also creating new ones. We are working closely with our people throughout this process and are providing support to anyone whose role is impacted."
Det är ju inte ovanligt att företag passar på med omorganisering när det händer någon större förändring, men det är ju alltid tråkigt när folk tappar sina arbeten.