Spelet Plague Inc firar tio år och sedan releasen 2012 har spelet haft 180 miljoner spelare där toppen var under COVID-19 pandemin. I en intervju på reddit pratar spelets skapare James Vaughan om spelet och relationen till sjukdomar och pandemin.
"Interestingly, Plague Inc has always got more popular whenever people get ill, eg When Plague Inc was #1 in Japan - we saw big spikes every time there was a bad flu outbreak. When Ebola was spreading in 2015, we saw a big worldwide spike in players. When Covid first started though we saw the biggest increase in players ever - it lasted for about a month and then went back down to normal levels."
Vaughan fortsätter med och förklarar att han kände sig väldigt obekväm med hur populärt spelet blev under just pandemin.
"Awkward is putting it mildly! It felt very uncomfortable seeing all the fictional things I had put into the game playing out in real life. I want my games to do well because they are good games - not because of a serious global disaster,"
Detta ledde också till att Vaughan tog kontakt med WHO och CEPI och utvecklade spelet Plague Inc: The Cure för att hjälpa folk förstå virus och komplexiteten i att stoppa en pandemi.