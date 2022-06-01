En ny Pokémon Violet- och Scarlet-trailer avslöjar att det kommande Switch-spelen inte bara kommer bjuda på fritt utforskande i en ”öppen värld”, utan att du även kommer att kunna härja med tre kompisar i co-op.
Pokémon-utgivarna var tydliga med att det inte kommer att vara de som bestämmer hur du ska ta dig an äventyret: ”Not in an order dictated by the story”, för att använda deras egna ord.
Men det stora är såklart co-op-möjligheterna:
"Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet allow multiplayer gameplay with up to four players. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, you will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with other players. You can discover new Pokémon and explore unfamiliar areas with your friends and family, opening the door to an adventure more precious and fun than ever!"
Releasedatumet är satt till 18 november.