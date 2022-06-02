När The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time-remaken utannonserades fick det svidande kritik. Det var visserligen bara en trailer men enligt många såg spelet sämre ut grafiskt än sin föregångare. Ubisoft valde då att skjuta upp spelet och sen dess har det i stort varit tyst om den persiska prinsens återkomst. Det har till och med ryktats att spelet har blivit nedlagt. Ubisoft kan dock bekräfta att spelet fortfarande är under utveckling och att det nu är Ubisoft Montreal som styr skutan. Men de meddelar också att spelet dessvärre kommer försenas ytterligare.
"The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal. We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake."
"As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted. If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."
Det låter på Ubisoft som om spelet hamnat i utvecklings-helvetet och inte kommer släppas inom den närmaste framtiden.