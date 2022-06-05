Fler än 30 speltillverkare kommer att visa upp sina alster på årets Summer Game Fest, som med Geoff Keighley (ständigt denne Geoff!) vid rodret hissar segel 9 juni. Bland andra kommer Nintendo, Coffee Stain, Capcom och Bloober Team och Xbox att medverka på ett eller annat sätt. Men Geoff vill att vi ska hålla förväntningarna på en avslappnad nivå - inga större utannonseringar av helt nya spel kommer att ske.
What I would say is that a lot of the games we're going to show you are going to be [already] announced... games are going to show new content to you, like some of the ones I've mentioned. We've got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that's primarily focused on stuff that is announced.
So we're doing some good stuff for you, but definitely manage your expectations in terms of the megaton shocks that you're expecting.
Nedan kan ni se deltagarlistan, som vi tidigare har publicerat. Hela uppställningen med events denna spelsommar hittar ni i den här artikeln. Uppesittarkväll blir det söndagen 12 juni, med Xbox och Betheasda!