PlayStation®5 technical details:

Choose between three different graphic modes

• Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution

• Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution

• Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p

Biomutant on the PS5™ unleashes not only framerates but also the power of the DualSense™. Feel even more immersed with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion control, and speaker sound. On top of that the PlayStation-exclusive Activity Cards will also offer a variety of different ways to jump straight back into Biomutant. If you already own the PlayStation®4 version, you will be able to upgrade to this enhanced version for free and you can even bring those delicious PS4 save files with you!

Xbox Series S/X technical details:

On Xbox Series X, Biomutant offers native 4k resolution with up to 60 FPS, the Xbox Series S offers a 1440p resolution and up to 60 FPS as well.

These are the three different graphic modes:

• Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

• Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, avg. 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

• Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)

If you already own the Xbox One version you will be able to upgrade to this visually enhanced version for free and you can even bring those juicy Xbox One save files with you!