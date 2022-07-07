Biomutant, det spretiga men underhållande rollspelet från svenska Experiment 101 som släpptes förra våren, kommer till PLaystation 5 och Xbox Series i höst. Den 6 september, för att vara exakt.
Nyversionen lockar med snabbare laddtider, HDR-stöd, 4K-upplösning och upp till 60 bilder i sekunden. Priset landar på 40 euro, gissningsvis en skvätt över 400 kronor. Om du äger spelet på PS4 eller Xbox One får du uppdateringen helt gratis. Dessutom kan du föra över dina save-filer och fortsätta där du är. Pc sägs det inget om, så där får vi anta att den redan körs med snyggare grafik eller också kommer gratisuppdateras.
De här nyheterna får spelet på PS5, Xbox Series X och S:
PlayStation®5 technical details:
Choose between three different graphic modes
• Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution
• Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution
• Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p
Biomutant on the PS5™ unleashes not only framerates but also the power of the DualSense™. Feel even more immersed with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion control, and speaker sound. On top of that the PlayStation-exclusive Activity Cards will also offer a variety of different ways to jump straight back into Biomutant. If you already own the PlayStation®4 version, you will be able to upgrade to this enhanced version for free and you can even bring those delicious PS4 save files with you!
Xbox Series S/X technical details:
On Xbox Series X, Biomutant offers native 4k resolution with up to 60 FPS, the Xbox Series S offers a 1440p resolution and up to 60 FPS as well.
These are the three different graphic modes:
• Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
• Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, avg. 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
• Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)
If you already own the Xbox One version you will be able to upgrade to this visually enhanced version for free and you can even bring those juicy Xbox One save files with you!