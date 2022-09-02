Sega meddelar att deras komiska campus-simulator Two Point Campus nu nått 1 miljon spelare efter endast två veckor. Vilket innebär att det till och med slår sin föregångare Two Point Hospital. Mark Webley på Two Point Studios säger stolt så här om spelet:
"Two Point Campus was such a thrill to create so we’re ecstatic to see so many people enjoying the game as much as they do!"
"We had high hopes that we had created something that fans would love, but the response has exceeded all expectations! We’d like to send a massive thank you to all of the players out there who are showing support by building their wild and wonderful campuses – we can’t wait to see what more you’ll create."
Kollegan Gary Carr på samma studio fyller i:
"We had big shoes to fill following the success of Two Point Hospital, so it feels particularly sweet to hit one million players even faster than before”
"And this is just the beginning, just as we did with Hospital, we’ll be continuously supporting Campus with lots of quality of life updates and other features, plus we have lots of exciting new ideas and plans for the future of Two Point Campus, which we can’t wait to share with all of the players out there soon!"
Undertecknad till hör miljonen som spenderat helgen med att bygga sitt personliga lärosäte. Till ni som ännu inte provat så finns spelet tillgängligt på samtliga plattformar och även Game Pass.