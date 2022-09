GHPC will blend game and simulation in just the right amounts, providing awesome fire control and ballistics simulation behind deceptively simple controls. This core feature set serves as the foundation for a rich single player campaign mode, skirmish missions, and cooperative multiplayer modes: a satisfying option for every taste. And let's not forget about infantry and support units - tanks weren't built to fight alone. AI-controlled combined arms forces will round out the tactical environment and let armored units shine the way they were meant to.