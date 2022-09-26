Med start i dag är det rea på en lång rad spel i Playstation Store. Över 450 spel har prissänkts, hur mycket varierar från titel till titel. Rean, som kallas Planet of The Discounts, pågår till den 13 oktober.
Rabatten gäller spel från många tillverkare - både Sony själva och tredjepart - och även expansioner och annat finns med. Några exempel är Demon's Souls-remaken (475 kr), Ghost of Tsushima (585 kr), Farming Sim 22 (423 kr), Horizon Zero Dawn (105 kr) och Returnal (577 kr).
Dessa spel är på rea:
A Fisherman’s Tale
Absolver
ACA NEOGEO Puzzle Bobble
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed – Digital Deluxe Edition
Alan Wake Remastered
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition
Ambition Record
ANNO: Mutationem Collector’s Edition
Aragami
Arcade Archives Front Line
Arcade Archives PIRATE PETE
Arcade Archives The Ninja Warriors
Arcade Archives Time Tunnel
Arcade Archives TYPHOON GAL
Arizona Sunshine
Armed Emeth
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
Assault Gunners HD Edition – Complete Set
Astria Ascending
Away: Journey to the Unexpected
BAJA: Edge of Control HD
Bassmaster Fishing 2022
Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
Battlefield 2042
Battlewake
Ben 10 Bundle
Big Buck Hunter Arcade
Black the Fall
Blazing Chrome
Blizzard® Arcade Collection
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
Bloodshore
Boiling Bolt
Bridge Constructor Stunts
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – PS4 & PS5
Broforce
Brotherhood United
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
CarX Drift Racing Online
Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
Chernobylite
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
Cities: Skylines – Airports
Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Map Pack
Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
Conan Exiles
Cooking Simulator
Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
Corpse Party
Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
Creed: Rise to Glory
Cuphead
Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course
Dark Devotion
DayZ Livonia Bundle
Dead Cells
DEADCRAFT
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition PS5
DEADCRAFT_PS5
Death Stranding: Digital Deluxe Edition
Demon’s Souls
Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
Descenders
Desperados III
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Destiny 2: Throne of Atheon Emote Bundle
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
Disciples: Liberation PS4
Disciples: Liberation PS5
DLC – Terminator: Resistance – Annihilation Line
Don’t Knock Twice
Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Dragon Lapis
Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Deluxe Edition
Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend
Drawful 2
DreadOut 2
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
Dungeon Rushers
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
EA Family Bundle
Edge of Eternity
Effie
Electronauts
Elite Fishing Pack
Empire of Sin
Equipment Pack 1
Espire 1: VR Operative
F1 22 Early Champions Pre-Order + Champions Edition
Fallout 4
Fallout 4 – Automatron
Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop
Fallout 4 – Far Harbor
Fallout 4 – Nuka-World
Fallout 4 – Season Pass
Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop
Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
Fallout 76
Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms
Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms
Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms
Fallout 76: 500 Atoms
Farming Simulator 22
Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star
Fernz Gate
Firewatch & Dynamic Theme Bundle
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
Fishing: Barents Sea – Complete Edition
Five Dates
For Honor
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
For Honor – Year 3 Pass
Friday the 13th: The Game
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
Gang Beasts
Ghost of a Tale
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5 Upgrade
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade
Ghostrunner PS5
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
Gigapocalypse
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
Goosebumps: The Game
GORN
Graveyard Keeper
Greedfall
Grizzland
Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition
Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
Headspun
Heliborne
Hell Pie
Hello Neighbor
Heroland
High Isle Collection CE
High Isle Upgrade CE
Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Hotline Miami Collection
Hover
Hunting Simulator 2
Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
I Saw Black Clouds
Infernax
Infinity Runner
Inside
Instant Sports Winter Games
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
Job Simulator
Jotun: Valhalla Edition
Journey to the Savage Planet
Judgment
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
Kandagawa Jet Girls — Digital Deluxe Edition
Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
Kill It With Fire
Kill The Bad Guy
King of Seas
Kingdom of Arcadia PS4 & PS5
KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
Knights of Pen and Paper 2 – Deluxiest Version
L.A. Noire
Lake Hartwell
Lara Croft Go
Legend of Mana
Lethis – Path of Progress
Little League World Series Baseball 2022
Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
Lost in Random
Lost in Random PS5
Lucky’s Tale
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Maid of Sker
Maneater Apex Edition Bundle
Maneater PS4 & PS5
Martha Is Dead Digital Deluxe
Martha Is Dead Ultimate Edition
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
Momonga Pinball Adventures
Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game
Monster Hunter: World
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Monster Truck Championship
Moonlighter
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat XL
MotoGP 20
Moving Out
Mutant Football League
Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Champions Edition
NASCAR 21: Ignition – Season Pass
NASCAR Heat 5
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
NERF LEGENDS PS5
Nerf: Legends Digital Deluxe
NERF: LEGENDS PS4
NeuroVoider
Nickelodeon Kart Racers
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
Nioh
Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
Nioh: Complete Edition
Out Of Space: Couch Edition
Outbreak Palladium Collection
Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
OVERPASS Deluxe Edition
Paint the Town Red
Pang Adventures
Pankapu
Pathologic 2
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Bundle
Persona®5 Strikers
Pile Up
Predator: Hunting Grounds
Pumpkin Jack
Pyre
Quake – PS4
Quake – PS5
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
Raw Data
Recompile
Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
Returnal
Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Ride 2
RIDE 4
RIDE 4 – Special Edition
Risk of Rain 2
Road Redemption
Rollerdrome
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
ScourgeBringer
Secret Neighbor
Secret of Mana
SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION
Shadow Warrior 2
Shadow Warrior 3
Shape of the World
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS5
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One PS4
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
Silver Chains
Skyrim Anniversary Edition Upgrade
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition
SnowRunner [NEW BUNDLE]
Sonic Origins
South of the Circle
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
SpeedRunners
SpellForce III Reforced
Spelunky
Spelunky 2
Splash Cars
Splasher
Sprint Vector
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
Stellaris: Apocalypse
Stellaris: Federations
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
Stranded Deep
Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg
Strategic Mind: The Pacific
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Blazing Freedom Bundle
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Lizzy Musi Bundle
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Ryan Martin Bundle
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Skull Noir Bundle
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Stargazer Bundle
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Base Game)
Street Outlaws: The List
Streets of Rage 4
Strikers Edge
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Super Arcade Soccer 2021
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
Surviving Mars – Below and Beyond
Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
Tales from the Borderlands
Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
Task Force Kampas
TERA Coin 1,000
TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
The Crew 2 (Full Game – Standard / Trial)
The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)
The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
The Disney Afternoon Collection
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
The Final Evolution of DEEEER
The Jackbox Party Pack
The Jackbox Party Pack 6
The Jackbox Party Pack 7
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DX
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV TEAM PASS 1
The Last Door: Complete Edition
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
The Messenger
The Nioh Collection
The Serpent Rogue
The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
The Walking Dead Onslaught
The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
They Always Run
Time on Frog Island
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
Trailmakers
Train Sim World® 2: Bakerloo Line
Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
Train Sim World® 2: Great Western Express
Train Sim World® 2: Harlem Line: Grand Central Terminal – North White Plains
Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn
Train Sim World® 2: Rapid Transit
Train Sim World® 2: Sand Patch Grade
Train Sim World® 2: Schnellfahrstrecke Köln-Aachen
Train Sim World® 2: Sherman Hill: Cheyenne – Laramie
Train Sim World® 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Train Sim World®2: Brighton Main Line: London Victoria – Brighton
Train Sim World®2: CSX C40-8W
Train Sim World®2: DB BR 101
Train Sim World®2: Nahverkehrsnetz Dresden – Riesa
Train Sim World®2: Northeast Corridor: Boston – Providence
Transcripted
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Complete Edition
Trials of Mana
Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
Trulon: The Shadow Engine
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
Type:Rider
Ultimate Brawlers Pass
Ultimate NERF Bundle
Ultra Mission (SIEE, PS4)
Ultra Mission (SIEE, PS5)
Unbound: Worlds Apart
Untitled Goose Game
Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
Vanguard – PS5 Cross-Gen Edition
Vanguard – PS5 Ultimate Edition
Vanguard – Standard Edition
Vanguard – Ultimate Edition
Venus: Improbable Dream
Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main game & DLC Pack
V-Rally 4
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Complete Collection
Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Grail Knight
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Outcast Engineer
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Sister of the Thorn
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Warrior Priest of Sigmar
Way of the Hunter – Elite Edition
Weird West
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
Windjammers
Windjammers 2
Without Escape
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
Young Souls TAC Full Game
Ys Origin
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Three
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Two
Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip
Zorro The Chronicles