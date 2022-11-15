We have some important news to share, so let’s rip that band aid off straight away.

We are delaying Dead Island 2 - the new release date will be April 28th 2023.

The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are. The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch. For those of you who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us.

In the meantime, we will be releasing an exciting new trailer and gameplay at the Dead Island 2 Showcase which will premiere on December 6th on our twitch & youtube channels as well as right here on the Dead Island website.