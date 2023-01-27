Spelets skapare Tetsuya Nomura har hintat lite om framtiden för Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Spelet togs emot rätt svalt av allmänheten och här på FZ gav undertecknad spelet under medel med betyget 2/5. Men Nomura sa i en livestream att spelet faktiskt kan få en uppföljare framöver. Citaten är översatta från Noisypixel.
"When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin first came out, there was a lot of negative bashing, especially online,"
"however, I’m pleased to say that everyone watching this livestream has grown very fond of Jack and his friends. So much so that some would love to see a sequel."
Samtidigt säger Nomura att det inte är så enkelt som att bara sätta sig och göra en uppföljare. Utan han behöver i så fall spelarnas hjälp och vill vi ha en uppföljare ska vi sprida ordet.
"And if you do want that to happen, then it would certainly help if one person watching this spread the news to 10 other people,"
"if word of mouth about the game spreads through the DLC’s completion, proving that this is a title that has really resonated with everyone, there may be a time when we can meet again."
Hur ser intresset ut här på FZ för en uppföljare till Stranger of Paradise?