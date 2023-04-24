Storbritannien säger nej till Microsofts planer att köpa Activision Blizzard.
Den brittiska konkurrensmyndigheten Competition and Market Authority har efter att ha utrett den eventuella jätteaffären (värd 68 miljarder dollar, cirka 700 miljarder kronor) kommit fram till att den skulle kunna påverka konkurrensen negativt. Och därför säger myndigheten nej.
Mer specifikt bygger beslutet på oro för hur molnspelande skulle påverkas. CMA uttryckte i februari i år farhågor för att affären skulle kunna ge Microsoft en allt för dominerande roll där. Man menar att Microsoft inte lyckats göra något åt dessa farhågor.
Så här skriver konurrensorganet:
The CMA has prevented Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come.
Vidare:
The UK cloud gaming market is growing fast. Monthly active users in the UK more than tripled from the start of 2021 to the end of 2022. It is forecast to be worth up to £11 billion globally and £1 billion in the UK by 2026. By way of comparison, sales of recorded music in the UK in 2021 amounted to £1.1billion.
Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services and the evidence available to the CMA showed that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service.
Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60-70% of global cloud gaming services and has other important strengths in cloud gaming from owning Xbox, the leading PC operating system (Windows) and a global cloud computing infrastructure (Azure and Xbox Cloud Gaming).
The deal would reinforce Microsoft’s advantage in the market by giving it control over important gaming content such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. The evidence available to the CMA indicates that, absent the merger, Activision would start providing games via cloud platforms in the foreseeable future.
Är sista ordet sagt? Nej. Microsoft har sagt (via CNBC) att de kommer överklaga CMA-beslutet. Microsofts Brad Smith säger att en "särskild besvikelse" är att beslutet som kommit tycks bygga på en "bristfällig förståelse" av marknaden och hur molnteknologi fungerar.
Bobby Kotick säger att faktan är på deras sida: "Affären är bra för konkurrensen."
Sydafrika, Japan, Brasilien, Chile och Saudiarabien har sagt ja till affären. CMA var en av de tre stora, de andra är EU och USA. 22 maj förväntas EU-beslutet komma. USA:s konkurrensmyndighet (FTC) ska internt döma ärendet i augusti, och därefter kan det bli tal om att ta det vidare till federal domstol. Möjligheten att FTC och Microsoft når samförstånd tidigare finns också.