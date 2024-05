With the DCS F-4 we are introducing JESTER 2.0 - a completely rebuilt and redesigned JESTER AI to help you as your WSO, with improved and updated intelligence, a new interface and new immersive features, like pro-actively asking you questions depending on the situation - changing his behavior based on your answers. Teamwork is key in the Phantom. With JESTER 2.0 you will be able to not only enjoy this multiseat fighter in multiplayer with a friend, but also in singleplayer on your own.