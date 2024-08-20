Gamescoms öppningsshow är inte den enda trailerkavalkaden under spelmässan. I natt sändes Future Games Show och bjöd på trailers för en uppsjö olika spel. Det handlade om allt från en nöjespaksbyggare i Mars Attacks-universumet (vid namn Mars Attracts) till Retrieval, som ser ut att kunna bli ett riktigt nervkittlande skräckspel.
Samtliga trailers från showen hittar ni nedan, så håll till godo.
Mars Attracts
SPINE
The Explorator
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Narrator Reveal
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Firaxis Developer Interview
Black Myth: Wukong
Croak
Monaco 2
Ravenswatch
Zero Space
Will: Follow the Light
Greedfall 2: The Dying World
Akimbot
Caravan Sandwitch
The Four Most Anticipated Fantasy Games
Rogue Waters
Dwarven Realms
Dimensionals
DFUSE
Bloomtown: A Different Story
All On Board
Exoborne
Faaast Penguin
Endzone 2
Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age
Lost Skies
Tormenture
FGS Spotlight Montage
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gameplay
Sid Meier's Civilization VII Firaxis Developer Interview
Maui the Shapeshifter
Atomfall
Worshippers of Cthulhu
The Spirit of the Samurai
Starship Troopers: Extermination
Los Pingheros
Indie Elevator Pitch (Projected Dreams, Necro Story, Haunted Paws, SwordAI)
Bionic Bay
Echoes of Mystralia
Nightmare House: Reimagined
God Save Birmingham
Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch
Section 13
The Stone of Madness
Beyond Galaxyland
Play 5 amazing games for free!
Sunset Hills
Steamworld Heist 2
PVKK
Squirrel With A Gun
One-Eyed Likho
Retrieval
Survival Machine
Phantom Line
Truckful
Memoriapolis
Behemoth
Nikoderiko: The Magical World
Light Up Games Montage
Wardens Rising
Mandragora
Post Trauma