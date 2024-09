"I think I've finally gained my sleep cycle, but the last week has been insane,"

“I really thought once we dropped the game on release day, I'd be able to breathe, but no, it totally exploded, and we're super stoked. We broke all our records. I think our previous current player record was like 34,000 concurrent players. That weekend [after 1.0's launch] we got 186,000. Our YouTube channel had like 90,000 people watching the release stream concurrently. It's crazy."