To the NASCAR game community! From December 31, 2024, all NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts but will remain available to play after this time. This includes the @NASCARHeat, @NASCARRivals, and @NASCARignition franchises.

Please lookout for various platform promotions this December to complete your NASCAR console game collection while you can! We sincerely thank our community for the enthusiasm and support you’ve shown for these games over the years and hope you have enjoyed racing with us.