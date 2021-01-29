Here’s what all you supervillains can look forward to in Evil Genius 2 at launch:

Four campaigns – play as narcissist despot Max, heavy-muscle madman Ivan, manipulative ex-spymaster Emma or scientist zealot Zalika. Guide your chosen evil genius through their own unique story campaign as they impose their twisted vision upon an unsuspecting globe.

Three island locations – choose where to build your supervillain HQ from three island paradises, each with their own gameplay challenges. From the outside your base looks like a beautiful casino resort, but behind closed doors lies all manner of unimaginable evil.

Intuitive lair-building – design, build and customize your lair as you see fit. With modern base-building mechanics and loads of gameplay features totally new to the series, including multiple-floored lairs, strategy fans will feel right at home with Evil Genius 2.

New rooms, henchmen, agents, traps and more – as showcased in today’s trailer, Evil Genius 2 features tons of menacing characters and devilish contraptions to use in your lair. From the deliciously fatal Sushi Chef to the always famished Venus Spy-Trap, you have a huge number of ways to stop the Forces of Justice from foiling your dastardly plans.