Custom-designed Controls Controller for Fighting Games: Project Defiant features a high-quality digital stick that’s custom designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The controller features toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon) for the stick, buttons with mechanical switches, and a touch pad like the one found on the DualSense wireless controller. It’s built in a sturdy, ergonomic design for a comfortable feel during intense fight sessions. For convenience and portability, the controller has a storage compartment for restrictor gates and PS Link USB adapter. Project Defiant also supports the ability to wirelessly wake up your PS5 by pressing and holding the PS button.

Ultra-low Latency Wireless Connectivity: Players will be able to nail all of their input timing with the benefit of our innovative PS Link wireless technology that is compatible with PS5 and PC, which provides precise in-game response to each button press and digital stick movement. Plus, there’s also the option to simply plug in to play via a wired USB-C connection.