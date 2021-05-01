Rättsliga dokument i den uppmärksammade tvisten mellan Epic Games och Apple ger oss något så oväntat som en Xbox-recension av Playstation-exklusiva The Last of Us Part II. Recensionen är intern och skriven av GGPD-team. Den är också en rejäl hyllning av Naughty Dogs PS4-titel.
I synnerhet vad gäller grafik och story menar recensionen att Naughty Dog når en ny nivå Xbox hoppas nå: "sätter en ny standard för vad vi ska hoppas kunna nå med next-gen-konsoler".
The Last of Us-tvåan blev delvis en vattendelare, men enligt Xbox överskuggas detta av annat.
Last of Us Part II is the exceedingly rare video game where what it accomplishes in moving forward the art of narrative storytelling in video games as a medium ultimately outweighs whether or not everyone "likes" it or even if everyone has "fun" playing it.
Allting får dock inte ros, utan recensionen innehåller rejäl kritik riktade mot striderna. Texten nöjer sig inte med att kritisera just den här titeln, utan samtliga actionspel Naughty Dog gjort.
Naughty Dog still can't seem to make decent gun combat in any of their games, and this one is no exception. Luckily for them it fits in with the game’s overall theme and pushes the player toward using stealth.
Vill du (klart du vill) läsa hela Xbox-recensionen av The Last of Us Part II gör du det här: