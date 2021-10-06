I samband med anklagelserna om trakasserier och diskriminering hos Activision Blizzard fick Diablo 4:s Luis Barriga i augusti lämna Blizzard tillsammans med flera andra, inklusive chefsdesignern Jesse McCree. Nu är det bestämt vem som ska ta över rollen som game director, och det blir Joe Shely.
Shely har jobbat på spelet sedan 2017 och har främst fokuserat på stridssystemet. Han ledde även teamet som tog fram spelets demo för Blizzcon 2019. Han hade följande att säga på den officiella bloggen:
I'm Joe Shely from the Diablo IV team. As a design lead who has been working on this dark, shared, open world action role-playing game from the beginning, I’m honored to continue the vision of Diablo IV as its new Game Director, and I’m humbled to represent the team pouring their hearts into this game.
Like many of you, our team has been reflecting upon recent events. A lot has happened since our last blog and the hard work of practicing the values we aspire to must continue. In parallel with that important work, development of Diablo IV continues too.
Shely har varit hos utvecklaren ända sedan 2005 och har utöver Diablo 4 även jobbat med Diablo 3, World of Warcraft och Starcraft 2. I dagsläget har vi inte fått något släppdatum för Diablo 4.