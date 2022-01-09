Man ska aldrig säga aldrig, men i fallet Days Gone 2 ser det definitivt inte ljust ut. Åtminstone om vi ska tro Sony Bend-avhopparen Jeff Ross. Han regisserade Days Gone och hävdade nyligen att Sony uttryckte en besvikelse över spelet trots att det "sålde bättre än Ghost of Tsushima".
I en färsk intervju med USA Today fortsätter Ross att tala ut, och nu avslöjar han detaljer om Days Gone 2-planerna. Han hävdar att spelet skulle bli den "definitiva versionen" av konceptet, som han inte skulle tvingas be om ursäkt för i lika stor grad. Days Gone fick som bekant en del ris...
Och ros, förstås. Spelets ikoniska motorcykel skulle ha funnits kvar, liksom storyfokuset.
We would have kept the heavy, strong narrative. We would have kept the bike, obviously. And I think we would have expanded the tone a little bit in a more technical direction, kind of like, alright, now we have all this NERO tech – what can we do with it?
Bland andra idéer hittar vi möjligheten att simma och färre bestraffande, irriterande stealth-sektioner. Ross antyder även att Days Gone 2 kunde ha följts upp, för att göra trilogin komplett.
We have to be able to crawl before you can walk, and walk before you can run. I just see that as a trilogy. First games – Batman: Arkham, the first Uncharted – are basic. They are a platform to build on top of for subsequent titles.
Sony Bend utvecklar i nuläget ett nytt spel, men det är inte Days Gone 2.