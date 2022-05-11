Igår nåddes vi av beskedet att Switch sålt i mäktiga 107 miljoner exemplar. En fantastisk siffra, men vi ska komma ihåg att Nintendo följde upp 101-miljonerskonsolen Wii genom att släppa Wii U. En konsol som sålde i 13,5 miljoner. Givetvis ett scenario Nintendo inte vill ska återupprepas.
Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendos vd, medger i en Q&A med japanska investerare (tack, VGC) att detta är "ett stort bekymmer". De är medvetna om att det gått fel förut, som i fallet med Wii U.
The question of whether we will be able to just as smoothly transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is a major concern for us. Based on our experiences with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and other hardware, it is very clear that one of the major obstacles is how to easily transition from one hardware to the next.
Företaget planerar att "lindra" riskerna med att "lindra" riskerna. Detta görs via "varaktiga relationer" med sina konsumenter, dels genom Nintendo-konton, dels genom att lyfta deras varumärken bortom gaming. Det återstår att se om Switch-uppföljaren gör "en Wii U" eller ej.