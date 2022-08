The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and LEGO® Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as a sneak peek at an upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.