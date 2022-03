Quality Mode: A high fidelity rendering mode with ray tracing enabled. 30FPS limit.

Performance Mode: A high-framerate mode designed for the smoothest gameplay. 60FPS limit.

High Framerate Quality: A mode with an uncapped framerate and tweaks to graphic quality that allows for an even higher-framerate experience. This is essentially the game’s quality mode with the frame cap removed, which leads to an uneven experience between 30 and 50 FPS.

High Framerate Performance: This mode, similar to High Framerate Quality is the Performance mode without the frame cap, allowing for framerates higher than 60 on displays that support it. Both High framerate modes have experienced some screen tearing during the review process, but VGC understands that a patch will address these issues before launch, although we’ve yet to experience it.

High Framerate Quality (VSync)/High Framerate Performance(VSync): Both of these modes are the same as the other high framerate modes, but take advantage of VSync, with alleviates, but doesn’t completely solve issues with tearing.