Efter en läcka tillkännagav Ubisoft i fredags Assassin's Creed Mirage, och nu har information om spelet återigen läckt. Denna gång var någon lite för snabb med att publicera spelets sida på Playstation Store, och informationen sparades snabbt av bland andra Tom Henderson.
Den bekräftar bland annat att det mycket riktigt är Basim från AC: Valhalla som är protagonisten såväl som att spelet utspelar sig i Bagdad. Det utspelar sig på 800-talet och Ubisoft kallar det för "en modern tappning av de ikoniska funktioner och spelmekanik som har definierat serien i 15 år".
Vidare framgår det att man kommer att kunna uppgradera till Playstation 5-versionen om man äger Playstation 4-versionen, vilket alltså innebär att spelet inte bara kommer att släppas till current-gen och pc. Mer information från ett officiellt håll får vi nu på lördag under Ubisoft Forward-showen, där de ryktas visa upp flera olika Assassin's Creed-spel, inklusive ett som utspelar sig i feodala Japan.
Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.
- Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years.
- Parkour seamlessly through the city and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.
- Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and uncover the secrets of four unique districts as you venture through the Golden Age of Baghdad.