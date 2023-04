No Thirsting: When an enemy is down and can't respond, you can't keep shooting at them.

No Targeting Non-violent NPCs: Bots that don't fire unprovoked are considered civilians, and you can't target or harm them.

No targeting civilian buildings: In any given game map, houses, schools, or hospitals are considered safe zones that you cannot harm. When fighting in these spaces, you must do everything you can to avoid damage.

Use medkits on everyone: If you have an unused med kit that works on others, you must give it to those who need it—be they friendly or enemy.