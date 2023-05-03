What are the different versions doing?

- Potato PC: Enables potato textures and changes the TAA a bit to even more boost FPS

- Normal (Potato Textures): Potato PC version without the TAA changes

- Normal: Normal version of the mod without TAA and Texture changes

- Normal 80: Normal but with a higher resolution for the TAA (Normal uses 75%)

What can I expect? (All of this depends on your system, CPU bottlenecks will not benefit as much!)

- Normal: A boost from 5-20 FPS depending on your system

- Normal 80: A boost ranging from 3-15 FPS

- Normal (Potato Textures): A boost from 10-25 FPS depending on your system

- Potato PC: This can improve the FPS the most, my 1070 went from 30 ish experience to 60+ all of the time