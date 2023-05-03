Star Wars Jedi: Survivor har kritiserats för tveksam prestanda, framförallt på pc. Och även om Respawn redan har inlett patchandet så har moddare dragit igång egna försök att få fart på frameraten.
På Nexus Mods finns en skapelse vid namn "May the performance be with you" (kul!) som siktar på att öka frameraten och dämpa den hackighet vissa drabbats av. Hur mycket går förstås inte att säga, det beror på din hårdvara, men det finns fyra lägen att välja bland.
What are the different versions doing?
- Potato PC: Enables potato textures and changes the TAA a bit to even more boost FPS
- Normal (Potato Textures): Potato PC version without the TAA changes
- Normal: Normal version of the mod without TAA and Texture changes
- Normal 80: Normal but with a higher resolution for the TAA (Normal uses 75%)
What can I expect? (All of this depends on your system, CPU bottlenecks will not benefit as much!)
- Normal: A boost from 5-20 FPS depending on your system
- Normal 80: A boost ranging from 3-15 FPS
- Normal (Potato Textures): A boost from 10-25 FPS depending on your system
- Potato PC: This can improve the FPS the most, my 1070 went from 30 ish experience to 60+ all of the time
Modden används förstås på egen risk. Ta backup på dina sparade spel innan du testar den.