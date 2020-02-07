Allvarliga män och kvinnor drar ut i krig!

Efter en omtyckt förhandstitt av @uberpwnage2.0 och en stream av Gustav är det säkert flera av er som ser fram emot det skarpa släppet av Early Access-spelet Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, ett actionrollspel i samma fålla som Diablo och Torchlight. Inför releasen, som sker imorgon, har utvecklarna gjort en lång lista förbättringar och tillägg.

  • 3 Acts of an epic, immersive and fully voiced campaign

  • Level Max 90

  • 40 skill each with 12 to 16 modifiers

  • The ability to have several skills of the same type with different modifiers in endgame (Multiskill feature)

  • 75+ enemy meshes, in addition to skin modifications

  • 21 Subclasses in the Passive Skill Tree

  • 11 Armor Tiers, each tier including Mage, Rogue, Warrior, and Tank styles, each with unique implicits and Defense bonuses

  • 11 Weapons Tiers, each tier including 12 different weapons (1H & 2H Sword, Pistol, Shield, 1H & 2H Axe, Bow, Staff, 1H & 2H Hammer, Off-Hand Catalyst, Dagger)

  • Character customization

  • Playable female character

  • A whole new endgame mode, unlocking new game features

  • 4 Apocalyptic forms with their dedicated skills, ultimates, and attacks

  • New boss mechanics and boss modifiers

  • Unique secondary areas to explore

  • Customizable game rules thanks to more Area Alterations

  • Crafting

  • Game enabling Unique Items

  • New item affixes

  • Many weapon stances will have new and improved animations

  • Armor skin transfer

  • Refined Armor Tinting system

  • Optional content and side quests

  • New environments and several variants for each of them

  • HUD redesign

#diablo#wolcen-lords-of-mayhem
@Birchoff: Vad jag har hört/läst så höjs det med €15 vid releasen, från ~30 till ~45. idag 16:22 Ja, de ökar priset med €10 har jag för mig. idag 16:21 Det genomgick en hel del redan innan dess, jag backade det 2014 har jag för mig. Det är först sista året som utvecklingen efter sista major overhaul har börjat se bra ut. Jag tror det kan bli ett bra spel, ser fram emot morgondagen! EDIT: Maj, 2015 var... idag 16:18 Går av fredag morgon samt ledig hela nästa vecka, riktigt bra spel detta. Lär bli en hel del Wolcen det närmaste för mig. idag 16:12 Har hört mycket delade åsikter kring detta spel och att dom har ändrat mycket sen det släpptes i EA på steam 2017? Men det låter ju lockande nu så kanske blir ett köp. idag 16:11 Kommer det bli nån prisskillnad från early access, dvs idag, till imorrn med riktiga releasen? idag 16:09
