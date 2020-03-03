För dig som inte kan vänta till Death Stranding-släppet på pc.
Om Steam-spelet Walking Simulator inte hade varit gratis hade det varit urtypen av en snabb ihophafsad cash crab. Nu ser det förvisso ut att ha kodats över en helg men om du verkligen är sugen på att transportera paket över stora vidder har du egentligen ingenting att förlora, förutom tid.
The year is 2020, world war III and the coronavirus destroyed the civilized world. You are the last post carrier, tasked to get parcels from point A to B in the most barren and desolate places on earth.