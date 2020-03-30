Som Nintendo 64- och Gamecube-spelen, sägs det.
"Alla" vet att Paper Mario-spelen var som bäst i begynnelsen, i och med Paper Mario till Nintendo 64 och The Thousand-Year Door till Gamecube, när spelen ägnade liv och lust åt att vara rollspel.
Vi har (eventuellt) goda nyheter åt "alla". Ryktet går som bekant att Nintendo ska fira 35-åriga Mario rejält under 2020, med högupplösta Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Sunshine och Super Mario 64, samt Super Mario 3D World Deluxe. I samma veva nämndes också nytt Paper Mario.
Enligt källor till Venturebeat ska det nya Paper Mario bli som de gamla.
The Paper Mario game, meanwhile, represents a return to that franchise's roots. This means something closer to the Nintendo 64 and Gamecube games, which are beloved. And leaving behind the baggage of the more forgettable entries on 3DS and Wii U.
Allt är förstås rykten, men ingen rök utan eld – och nu ryker det ordentligt kring Mario.