E-racingen har fått sin hästsko i boxhandsken.
Audi har sparkat sin tyska Formula E-förare Daniel Abt efter att ha kommit på honom med att fuska.
På grund av coronan körs racingserien Formula E som esport med spelet Rfactor 2 istället för på banor världen över. Under helgens event kom det fram att Abt låtit den professionella esportsföraren Lorenz Hoerzing köra i hans ställe, rapporterar The Race.
Abt erkände och bad om ursäkt direkt när fusket upptäcktes. Audi sparkade honom omedelbart. Audis uttalande:
Daniel Abt did not drive his car in qualifying and the race at the fifth event of the Race at Home Challenge on May 23 himself, but let a professional sim racer do so.
He directly apologised for this on the following day and accepted the disqualification.
Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi – this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception.
For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect.