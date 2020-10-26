Baldur's Gate III sålde "galet" när det nyligen släpptes i early access-form. Då det de facto handlar om early access ska vi vänta oss uppdateringar till spelet, och nu har ytterligare en landat. Vi får "generella fixar" för filmiska scener, däribland en helt ny sådan, och en scen med nya vinklar.
Det finns även en diger lista med olika fixar så nyfikna gör rätt i att slå en kik undertill.
Larian kommer även med lite knasig trivia. Hunden har klappats av 400 000 spelare (människans bästa vän, indeed). 33 procent har idkat romans med Gale, vilket gör honom till veckans kex, då Shadowheart hamnade strax bakom med 31 procent. 1,37 procent valde att sova ensam.
Bara 5,87 procent har försökt stjäla ringen, men hela 40,79 procent dog när de försökte hoppa ner i Underdark utan en "feather fall". (Bra jobbat, hälsar Larian.) Baldur's Gate III kommer häcka i early access i "åtminstone ett år", så väntar du på det färdiga spelet är det bra att ha tålamod. En som däremot varit ivrig är Johan Olander. Läs hans intryck om det "vackra helvetet" här.
Improvements:
Optimized overall sound settings to improve performance on lower spec machines
Added polish to several in-game cinematics
Attack of Opportunity indicator is now correctly hidden for invisible enemies
Improved timing of some tutorial messages
Improved usability of skill selection in character creation
Added new tutorial messages related to combat
Listening to other players’ dialogs now correctly shows the other players’ dice rolls
The reason for a waypoint being unavailable is now displayed on the map
Party members now correctly cancel their spell prepare state when switching to another character
Fixes:
Fixed a crash on startup for specific driver and hardware combinations
Fixed a crash related to trading with Zevlor after the raid on the grove
Fixed a crash in dialogs related to dynamically adding items
Fixed a crash in combat AI
Fixed a potential crash with moving platforms
Fixed a crash related to loading savegames while in a dialogue
Fixed a crash when destroying multiple familiars with a single spell
Fixed a crash related to unloading resources (when loading a save or returning to main menu)
Fixed a blocking issue when someone would join during level transition
Fixed a blocking issue when starting a dialog just as someone leaves the game
Fixed not being able to save anymore on the host when another player is stuck in “in dialog” state
Fixed players getting stuck in the same dialog inside the camp after choosing to fight Minthara
Fixed characters being stuck in animation if downed during precast spell
Fixed characters not being at the correct position after loading
Fixed not being able to talk to party members after talking with gale and summoning the weave
Fixed not being able to use some spell scrolls when out of spell slots
Fixed a rare issue for players that don’t have a profile on startup, requiring selection or a profile or creation of a new one
Fixed quest markers not showing up correctly when multiple markers point at the same object or location
Fixed the tieflings’ celebrations not proceeding correctly if the player had already done a long rest right before
Fixed the physics of the door on the Nautiloid reappearing after saving and loading
Fixed Ethel not triggering her ambush if she leaves her home during combat
Fixed several minor bugs related to in-game cinematics
Fixed zone spells not targeting invisible characters
Fixed summons from items not having an owner, causing them not to join combat
Fixed the goblins not using the war drum correctly
Fixed issues with lockpick progress going out of sync
Fixed savegame screenshots being too dark
Fixed spell sounds not playing correctly in multiplayer
Fixed a long black screen being displayed if a dialog was started just as another player was joining
Fixed Zevlor initiating dialog during combat
Fixed audio settings not resetting when switching profile
Fixed not being able to correctly switch character in trade window
Fixed not being able to click through scenery you can see through, improving navigation
Fixed the Gith becoming hostile incorrectly if Lae’zel was never recruited
Fixed additional reroll when using an inspiration point
Fixed inspiration points not being able to go up after using an inspiration point or gaining another one
Fixed an issue with the hidden vault entrance closing again after the puzzles are already solved
Fixed marking an item as a ware not getting set correctly
Fixed being able to select summons in the trade window
Fixed Zariel Tiefling clerics not being able to level up to level 4
Fixed character creation color tooltips
Fixed characters sometimes falling off moving platforms
Fixed several animation issues with torches
Fixed being able to select invalid targets for Misty Step skill
Fixed not being able to see other players’ hidden summons at all
Fixed party members being rearranged when detaching and reattaching characters to the group
Fixed certain equipment still generating sound after unequipping
Fixed several texture and skinning issues
Fixed several minor localization issues
Fixed minor issues with the action log