Our origin trilogy back in 2013 told the story of Lara's early days when she was forged into a survivor, became a hero and ultimately the Tomb Raider. But the classic games featured a seasoned and confident adventurer, travelling the world, unlocking its secrets, often standing alone against cataclysmic forces.

We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design's and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines.