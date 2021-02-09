Säga vad man vill om Epic och deras butik, de har verkligen skakat om spelbranschen efter ett decennium av Steam-dominans. Deras senaste vinning är den exklusiva rätten att ta den populära Kingdom Hearts-serien till datorer. Det annonserades under natten och releasedatumet är satt till 30 mars.

Totalt släpps fyra spel den 30 mars och genom arvet från Square Enix är följden och numreringen minst sagt rörig. Det rör sig både om samlingar av de allra äldsta spelen samt nya titlar och de kostar mellan 499 till 599 kr.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is an HD remastered collection is an essential collection, featuring:

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD: A full-HD remaster. Sora and Riku take on the Mark of Mastery exam in preparation for their coming showdown with Master Xehanort.

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie): A new HD movie that tells the mysterious story of the Foretellers from the series’ origins

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage – : A brand new episode that links to KINGDOM HEARTS III.

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) tells the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Experience the music of KINGDOM HEARTS like never before! Melody of Memory is a rhythm action game featuring 20+ characters, 140+ music tracks, and online VS multiplayer mode. Explore the music and memories from the KINGDOM HEARTS series.