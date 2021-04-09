Sony verkar planera för att släppa några av sina mest populära Playstation-spel till mobil. I en jobbannons söker man en person för titeln Head of Mobile på Playstation Studios.
Tjänsten handlar om att "leda utvecklingen och strategin för mobilspelande" och att leda arbetet med att göra mobilspel av befintliga titlar på konsol och pc. Och det rör sig om "Playstations mest populära varumärken till mobil".
Do you want to lead the development and strategy of mobile gaming and help shape the future of gaming for a world-class studio? As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities. You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile. You will be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios.
Playstation 4 har varit en enormt stark konsol för flera av Sonys spel, exempelvis The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo, Uncharted, Spider-Man och Bloodborne. Så det finns att välja på för den som ska göra mobilspel.
Vilka Playstation-spel tror du kan bli bra på mobil, och vilka ska undvikas?