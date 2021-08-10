Electronic Arts har hyrt en fyra våningar stor kontorslokal i Vancouver och expanderar därmed med ännu ett kontor. Byggnaden har tidigare varit högkvarter för MEC, men kommer nu hädanefter inhysa hårt arbetande personal under EAs flagga.
Så här säger Jon Lutz som är VD för EA Canada:
“We’re excited to have this great new footprint, with amazing amenities for our team, to add to our flagship Burnaby studio as we continue to invest in our teams and leadership in the market,”
“The support to health and wellness that are present at the new location not only helps EA attract and retain great talent, but it provides staff with an environment in which they can do their best work.”
Det är ännu oklart när verksamheten kan startar i de nya lokalerna, men tanken är att inflytten ska börja under våren 2022.