Reminder after killing the Hand of the King to use the Homonculus rune to exit the run (except in 5BC or after the first 0BC kill). No more panicky posts to answer for me, woohoo!

Total damage change is now displayed when picking stats from a scroll, time to retire the calculator...

Incentive (cell drop buff) for picking your least visited biomes. Yep, it's time to go back to the [insert your most hated biome here].

Return stones now teleport you outside their relative Z-door.

A few tidbits of lore hinting at something coming in the near future, found in High Peak Castle and Undying Shores.