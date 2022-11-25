Förra veckan dök det upp ett rykte att Team Ninja ska reboota Dead or Alive och Ninja Gaiden. Ryktet kom från att Team Ninjas VD Fumihiko Yasuda pratade om detta på G-Star konferensen i Korea. Tom Lee från Team Ninja adresserade detta när han pratade med VGC.
"Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden are both long-standing pillar franchises for Team Ninja. These celebrated titles are synonymous with our studio history and reputation,"
"It goes without saying that, when speaking about the development of our past and future projects, both of these important titles cannot be left without mention. However, there are no details or information to share on either of these franchises at this present time."
"Like many of our dedicated fans, we share the enthusiasm for the return of these beloved titles. And we will be sure to provide a proper update, if and when that day arrives."
På Lee låter det som om dessa rebooter är rätt långt bort och att det kommer dröja innan vi får höra mer om dem. Det positiva är i alla fall att de själva verkar taggade på att göra mer i båda serierna, frågan handlar nog mer om när?
Den som lever får se!