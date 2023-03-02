Om FZ gjorde en undersökning på vad vi gillar allra mest i spel skulle förmodligen quick time events inte komma i toppen, utan snarare i botten. Hur eller hur kommer det utskällda inslaget ha en roll att spela i mellansekvenserna hos Final Fantasy XVI, ett spel som nyligen testats av FZ.
Hiroshi Takai, regissör, berättar för Gamesradar hur man resonerat. QTE:s är med då man ville undvika att göra mellansekvenser för "statiska". De skulle också passa med stridskontrollerna.
So when Clive is going in for a punch, we wanted to use the button that you use to attack.
Utvecklarteamet har strävat efter att inte göra quick time-inslaget svårt, och vill därmed inte stressa spelare. Däremot vill Takai och gänget att du ska "vilja" misslyckas då och då med QTE:s.
Varför? Därför att det kan vara coolt att se resultatet av ett misslyckat knapptryck.
What we want kind of is when players get good enough to the point where they're good enough at the rest of the battle to worry about what goes on in the QTEs, to maybe try failing it once. Because again, there are two different branches off whether you succeed or fail. And sometimes the failures can be just as interesting as the successes.