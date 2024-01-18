Den 1 april släcks servrarna för arkadracern The Crew, drygt nio år efter att det online-orienterade spelet släpptes. Nu riskerar Ubisoft att bli stämda för beslutet.
Youtubern Ross Scott undersöker möjligheterna att stämma företaget via en grupptalan, och argumentet är att företaget inte levererar det som köparna har betalat för. Ross hävdar att The Crew såldes med en licens som inte är tidsbegränsad, alltså att det inte finns något slutdatum för hur länge spelet fungerar. Han menar att kunderna betalade för en vara, inte en tjänst. Men när servrarna stängs blir spelet ospelbart. Ross menar att det bryter mot avtalet, och därför vill han få saken prövad juridiskt.
Så här säger han, rapporterar Gaming Bible:
I think the argument to make is that The Crew was sold under a perpetual licence, not a subscription, so we were being sold a good, not a service.
Then the seller rendered the game unusable and deprived it of all value after the point of sale. It’s possible that argument won’t hold up either, in which case I think there’s no possible way to stop this practice, at least in the United States. But to the best of my knowledge, this angle has never been tested in court and might actually have some teeth.
This is a high-profile game that was sold in stores under a perpetual license, and the buyers are going to be left with nothing. This is about as perfect an opportunity as we’re going to get to challenge the system on this.
De två färskare spelen i serien, The Crew 2 och The Crew Motorfest, kommer fortsätta rulla. Men såvitt känt ger Ubisoft ingen rabatt till The Crew 1-spelare på de båda uppföljarna.