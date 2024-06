Dual-Wielding: A series first, 'HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded' introduces dual-wielding, allowing players to use two weapons or items simultaneously, adding a new dimension to strategic gameplay.

A brand new cel-shaded art-style: See Agent 47 in a whole new light with a stunning new cel-shaded visual style.

Enhanced Interactivity: Experience a new level of realism with interactive environments that respond to every action.

Overhauled user interface: HITMAN 3’s UI has been completely redesigned for VR, ensuring intuitive control and navigation.

Improved movement options: ‘HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded’ now offers fluid and natural locomotion options, making it easier than ever to navigate complex environments with speed and stealth.