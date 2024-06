Just now, we’ve received a request that we have to delist all Delta Force titles that are available in our store, due to legal reasons that are beyond our control. Affected titles are:

• Delta Force

• Delta Force 2

• Delta Force: Land Warrior

• Delta Force: Task Force Dagger

• Delta Force Xtreme

• Delta Force: Black Hawk Down Platinum Pack

I’ll add the exact time of the removals when we schedule it, but I wanted to let you guys know as fast as possible because it will most likely happen today.