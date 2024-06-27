"We are now entirely focused on optimisation, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on 9th September. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.”

"We know this is disappointing news for some of you. As a thank you to those interested in participating, players who registered via the online signup before 28th June, 2024, midnight Paris Time, will receive the limited Bolt Pistol skin."