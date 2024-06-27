Saber Interactive har meddelat att de stängt ned den öppna betan till deras köttkvarsaction-uppföljare Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Anledning är att de nu vill fokusera på spelets release och lägga alla resurser där i stället. Angående betan säger de så här:
"We are now entirely focused on optimisation, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on 9th September. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.”
"We know this is disappointing news for some of you. As a thank you to those interested in participating, players who registered via the online signup before 28th June, 2024, midnight Paris Time, will receive the limited Bolt Pistol skin."
Alla besvikna beta-spelare får i alla fall ett exklusivt bolter-skinsom plåster på såren. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 släpps lös till PC, PS5 och Xbox Series den 9:e september.