Det är den där tiden på kvartalet när företag släpper dokument om pengar. För vissa av oss låter det gråtrist, men å andra sidan brukar de också berätta om företagens spel. Och det får vi en god portion av i Remedys senaste kvartalsrapport.
Finnarna berättar att remakesen av Max Payne och Max Payne 2, som de gör tillsammans med Rockstar, rullar på. Spelen befinner sig nu i "full production stage" och är spelbara från början till slut.
Max Payne 1&2 remake progressed from production readiness to the full production stage. The development team has been working towards developing the game to an early functional state from beginning to end.
Control 2 går också framåt. Där har produktionsfasen gått till "production readiness", alltså redo att börja arbeta med på en större skala.
Control 2 has progressed to the production readiness stage. The development team reached an important milestone in delivering a build of the game showcasing several important features in playable form. This has supported the ongoing business negotiations. The development team is working towards scaling up the production of the project.
Och till sist "Condor", som är arbetsnamnet på ett multiplayer-spel baserat på Control-världen. Även där är arbetet i full gång, eller i "full production".
Codename Condor is in full production. The development team has worked on multiple maps and different mission types, and we have organized a growing amount of internal and limited external playtesting for feature validation and feedback.
Som om inte det vore nog släpper Remedy ett andra DLC-paket till Alan Wake 2 nu i oktober. De har att göra där på östra sidan av Östersjön. Kanske tur att de skrotade co-op-projektet "Kestrel" i våras.